Longview event offers free healthcare, other services for homeless veterans

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Several events will be held this week to help homeless veterans. The East Texas Area 2019 Operation Stand Down: Healthcare, Benefits and Services for Homeless Veterans is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Exhibit Building.
Today’s event features free services for all veterans, including health care screenings, employment and housing assistance, educational opportunities, legal and VA benefits services.
Richard Crockett is the medical center director at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, La. He says getting the organizations together in one place helps veterans identify the resources available to them.
“With any crisis, it can make you feel isolated and alone. I don’t care whether you’ve got cancer or you found out you lost your job or you lost your home. One of the very first things that happen is that you feel isolated and alone which especially with homelessness is the farthest away from the truth,” Crockett said.
Homeless veterans will also get free food, haircuts, warm clothing and personal hygiene kits.
Veterans will need to bring their DD214 or VA identification card.
According to Lori Thomas with the East Texas Veteran Resource Center, Wednesday’s event is in conjunction with the Homeless Point-in-Time Count on Thursday and the Longview Homeless Benefit Fair on Friday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.