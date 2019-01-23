Jacksonville man busted for lewd photos after reporting stolen phone

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Jacksonville police have arrested a man who reported a stolen cellphone after they discovered lewd photographs on the phone when they recovered it.
Frank Alfonzo Stone Jr., 63, of Jacksonville is charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording.
According to the police report, the call initially came in from Stone, who reported that his cellphone had been stolen. The report states police were able to determine who had the phone. When they confronted the person in order to recover the cellphone, she pointed out some lewd photos of herself stored in the phone that were taken without her permission.
The report states it was determined Stone had taken lewd photographs of the woman while she was medicated on painkillers.
Stone was arrested on the charge Monday.
