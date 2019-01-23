Hulu is getting cheaper, but its live TV plan will cost you more

(Gray News) – One week after streaming giant Netflix ruffled feathers with a price hike, its competitor Hulu is doing the same.
Beginning Feb. 26, Hulu Live will cost subscribers $45 a month, a $5 increase, according to CNN.
The company, co-owned by Disney, Fox, NBC and WarnerMedia, made the announcement Wednsday while also revealing a $2 price drop for its most basic plan.
The lowest plan will drop to $6 a month. It doesn’t come with live TV and users still have to watch commercials.
The commercial-free version will remain $12.
All of Netflix’s plans increased by $1-$2. None of them come with a live TV option, but none of them come with ads.
Despite adding 8 million subscribers last year, which outpaced Netflix’s 5.7 million, Hulu still trails Netflix. Hulu boasts only 25 million American users while Netflix sits at 139 million worldwide.
