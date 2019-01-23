High School Softball preseason Poll released with East Texas teams near the top

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The East Texas region is gearing up for another great softball season. The pre season polls were released on Tuesday.
The five East Texas teams on the list through three different classifications will want to keep their standings all season but there are teams not ranked that will use it as motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
Here are the rankings.
Reminder: class 1A and 2a is combined through Regular season. The Classifications are combined until the end of the regular season when class 1A has a unique poll.
Class 2A
1. Bells
2. Slocum
3. Normangee
4. Woden
5. Albany
6. Crawford
7. Grapeland
8. Shiner
9. Petrolia
10. Ector
10. D’Hanis
Class 3A
1. Santa Gertrudis Academy
2. Hughes Springs
3. Grandview
4. Brock
5. Clyde
6. San Diego
7. Rogers
8. Alpine
9. Hallettsville
10. Schulenburg
10. Danbury
Class 4A
1. Liberty
2. Robinson
3. Vernon
4. Bushland
5. Lorena
6. Beeville A. C. Jones
7. Emory Rains
8. Decatur
9. Huffman Hargrave
10. Graham
10. Sweeny
Class 5A
1. Forney
2. Richmond Foster
3. Fort Worth Arlington Heights
4. Barbers Hill
5. Angleton
6. Dripping Springs
7. Elgin
8. Lubbock Coronado
9. Hallsville
10. Canyon
10. College Station
Class 6A
1. Humble Atascocita
2. New Braunfels Canyon
3. Plano
4. Conroe Oak Ridge
5. Keller
6. Austin Lake Travis
7. Klein Collins
8. Katy
9. Round Rock Cedar Ridge
10. The Woodlands
10. San Benito
