High School Softball preseason Poll released with East Texas teams near the top

High School Softball preseason Poll released with East Texas teams near the top
By Caleb Beames | January 22, 2019 at 6:15 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 6:15 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The East Texas region is gearing up for another great softball season. The pre season polls were released on Tuesday.

The five East Texas teams on the list through three different classifications will want to keep their standings all season but there are teams not ranked that will use it as motivation to prove the doubters wrong.

Here are the rankings.

Reminder: class 1A and 2a is combined through Regular season. The Classifications are combined until the end of the regular season when class 1A has a unique poll.

Class 2A

1. Bells

2. Slocum

3. Normangee

4. Woden

5. Albany

6. Crawford

7. Grapeland

8. Shiner

9. Petrolia

10. Ector

10. D’Hanis

Class 3A

1. Santa Gertrudis Academy

2. Hughes Springs

3. Grandview

4. Brock

5. Clyde

6. San Diego

7. Rogers

8. Alpine

9. Hallettsville

10. Schulenburg

10. Danbury

Class 4A

1. Liberty

2. Robinson

3. Vernon

4. Bushland

5. Lorena

6. Beeville A. C. Jones

7. Emory Rains

8. Decatur

9. Huffman Hargrave

10. Graham

10. Sweeny

Class 5A

1. Forney

2. Richmond Foster

3. Fort Worth Arlington Heights

4. Barbers Hill

5. Angleton

6. Dripping Springs

7. Elgin

8. Lubbock Coronado

9. Hallsville

10. Canyon

10. College Station

Class 6A

1. Humble Atascocita

2. New Braunfels Canyon

3. Plano

4. Conroe Oak Ridge

5. Keller

6. Austin Lake Travis

7. Klein Collins

8. Katy

9. Round Rock Cedar Ridge

10. The Woodlands

10. San Benito

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.