Gregg County Sheriff: Law enforcement searching for person who fled scene of a disturbance

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Law enforcement are currently searching for a person who fled the scene of a disturbance in Gregg County.
According to the Lieutenant Josh Tubb of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a disturbance near the intersection of Old Highway 135 and Goforth Road at approximately 5:27 p.m. Tuesday. By the time they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
DPS, TPWD game wardens, and Overton Police are assisting with the search.
Other details are limited at this time.
