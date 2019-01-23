Grapeland Coach Wayne Mahaffey hangs up his whistle

GRAPELAND, TX (KTRE) - After 4 decades of taking part of the Friday night lights tradition in Texas, Grapeland Head Coach Wayne Mahaffey is calling it a career.
Mahaffey confirmed Wednesday morning that he was retiring. For the past 22 years, Mahaffey has been a head coach. He has been at Grapeland for the previous five seasons. Mahaffey leaves after bringing Grapeland one of the best seasons in recent memory. The Sandies went 12-2 this past season where they made it all the way to the Regional Semifinals. His team went 6-0 in district and brought home the communities first district title in 20 seasons.
The work Mahaffey did with the Sandies made the rivalry between Lovelady and Grapeland have new meaning this season with the district championship on the line at the game. Now both programs will look to new coaches to continue the rivalry with Lovelady’s Jon Lowery also stepping down.
“I met coach Mahaffey in the 90s when he moved from Wimberly to Rusk," Lowery said. “Great guy." ”It just comes a time where you hand it off to the younger coaches. He did a great job turning it around. We are 30 minutes apart. these players in Lovelady and Grapeland are friends before and after the game but in the game it is a battle. He did a great job putting in a work ethic to work hard and play hard. That is what you want out of high school football."
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.