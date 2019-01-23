Flashlight battery causes car fire on Kilgore College campus

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Two cars were damaged after a battery in a flashlight caused a fire on the campus of Kilgore College.
Wednesday morning, the Kilgore Fire Department responded to a car fire near the intersection of Elder and Broadway on the college’s campus, according to Kilgore Fire Marshal Brandon Bigos.
Bigos reported the driver of the car had noticed smoke in the interior of the vehicle and pulled into a parking space to investigate. A Kilgore College police officer came by and attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.
The flames then spread to another car parked nearby, causing it to catch on fire.
When Kilgore fire arrived, they were able to put out the flames.
According to Bigos, the fire was caused by a battery inside a flashlight found underneath a seat in the car.
No injuries were reported and the Kilgore Fire Department has ruled the fire as accidental.
