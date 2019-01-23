East Texas Oil Museum to reopen, renovations complete

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -The East Texas Oil Museum has undergone its first renovation since opening in 1980.
Located on the campus of Kilgore College, the museum is a history of the 1930′s oil boom in the area.
“We felt it was time to give the museum a face lift,” says Jackie Reynolds, Museum Manager. “A new color scheme, new flooring, new paint.”
Reynolds says the biggest upgrades will be seen in the interactive aspects of the museum.
“We have updated a lot of our mannequins and added some new projectors,” says Reynolds. “We’ve gone to digital projectors now, and we have the ability to show films that we couldn’t before.”
They have also cleared a space for traveling exhibits to visit the oil museum. Despite the changes, the museum’s emphasis on preserving history remains the same.
To those who have visited before, Reynolds says stop by to see the changes. For those who have yet to experience the museum, she adds that now is the perfect time.
"You walk in and you don’t really expect to see as much as you do,” says Reynolds.
From interactive exhibits inside the museum’s ‘Boom Town’ to early 1900′s memorabilia, the museum has something for everyone.
“It’s the best kept secret in East Texas,” says Reynolds.
The East Texas Oil Museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $8, and $5 for children ages 3 through 11.
