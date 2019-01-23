East Texas Ag News: Tune up sprayer in winter to help with spring herbicide applications

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Now’s a good time to start your sprayer maintenance before the active spraying season begins.
Tuning up your sprayer right now will set you up for accurate and effective herbicide applications when weeds start popping up.
The common causes of inconsistent spray patterns are nozzle tips with different fan angles on the boom. Uneven boom heights and clogged nozzles.
Follow manufacturer recommendations to select nozzles for the best coverage.
Make sure nozzles are clear of debris and residue. If a spray tip does clog, only use a soft bristled brush or toothpick to clean it.
Since all nozzles wear over time, check the spray pattern and volume of each one.
It’s easier to replace nozzles now as opposed to having to try and replace them the same day you are trying to make an herbicide application.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.