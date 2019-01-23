Downtown Tyler brewery, BBQ festival recognized as ‘best of' in 2018

The Red Dirt Barbeque and Music Festival held every year in May on the grounds of Tyler’s historic downtown is an amalgamation of two of Texas’ most cherished traditions: amazing barbeque and fantastic music. Red Dirt brings thousands of people from across Texas and neighboring states to enjoy the finest Texas barbeque and music Texas has to offer. Red Dirt is also a celebration of Tyler’s historic downtown area, and attracts thousands of non-Tyler music and bbq lovers to enjoy everything that makes Downtown Tyler unique.