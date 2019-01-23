Chicago officials find 66 building code violations at R. Kelly studio

Chicago (WLS/CNN) - Singer R. Kelly is now dealing with building code violations at his Chicago recording studio.
The city filed a complaint against the singer after inspectors discovered at least 66 code violations at his studio.
They range from Kelly using the studio as a residential space to broken window panes.
A judge ordered him to only use the first floor of the studio between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and gave him 14 days to respond.
Kelly has been in the headlines recently after the documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" aired on Lifetime.
It features several women accusing him of sexual misconduct.
He denies all the allegations.
Sony reportedly severed its relationship with Kelly last week.
