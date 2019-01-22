Tyler man to be inducted into Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame

“There are few people who have made as big of an impact on Texas fishing as Alan Haynes,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “For more than 45 years he has demonstrated through his professional work and personal contributions to our community a commitment to promoting fishing and the conservation of our natural resources. Not only has he been recognized nationally as a leader among sporting goods retailers, he has been a true leader in Texas’ fishing community, and we are proud to induct him into the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2019.”