Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an increasing chance for rain. Temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Increasing clouds this morning along a warm front moving in from the south. This warm front will bring in more moisture and could cause some light drizzle and a few light showers off and on through the afternoon. Expect mild temperatures today in the mid 60s by this afternoon. The best chance for rain will come this evening and overnight tonight with the cold front. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front and if any moisture sticks around through tomorrow morning, a few places could see some sleet and snow mixed in with the rain early Wednesday morning. No accumulations are expected. Skies clear through Wednesday afternoon for another cold, blustery day. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s with northwest winds gusting to 20-25 mph. Mostly sunny and warmer with less wind on Thursday. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach near average with highs in the mid 50s. Another cold front early Friday morning will cool things down for the end of the week with high temperatures back in the 40s Friday afternoon. The weekend looks cool, but nice with sunshine and high temperatures near average in the 50s.