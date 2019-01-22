TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to major traffic crash on Old Henderson Highway

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Our reporter at the scene said one eastbound lane of Old Henderson Highway is shutdown as crews work to clear the wreck.
Crews worked to remove a woman who was stuck in the vehicle. At this moment, she is currently being treated on scene by EMS.
Emergency crews are responding to a major traffic crash in Tyler.
According to Tyler Police online records, the wreck is located near the intersection of Old Henderson Highway and South Southeast Loop 323.
Reduce your speed and stay alert if you are in the area.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.