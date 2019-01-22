Texas Rangers winter caravan to be in Tyler Tuesday

Texas Rangers winter caravan to be in Tyler Tuesday
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 21, 2019 at 6:43 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 6:43 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers winter caravan will be in East Texas on Tuesday, January 22.

The caravan will be making a couple of stops with community organizations as well as giving a chance for fans to get autographs signed for free.

According to a press release, Rangers pitchers Chris Martin and Jeffery Springs along with radio broadcaster Matt Hicks will be at the T-Mobile store located at 8942 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

They will be there signing autographs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.