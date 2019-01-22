Texas Rangers winter caravan to be in Tyler Tuesday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers winter caravan will be in East Texas on Tuesday, January 22.
The caravan will be making a couple of stops with community organizations as well as giving a chance for fans to get autographs signed for free.
According to a press release, Rangers pitchers Chris Martin and Jeffery Springs along with radio broadcaster Matt Hicks will be at the T-Mobile store located at 8942 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
They will be there signing autographs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
