Nacogdoches’ Nana becoming a force on the court

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - At 6′8′', Nana Kwadwo Omari Antwi-Boasiako is becoming a force for the Nacogdoches Dragons.
Through the first half of District 16-5A play, the Dragons are a perfect 7-0. On the season, Nacogdoches has a 27-4 record. Simply put, the Dragons are a tough team that could make a deep run and possibly appear in the state championships in San Antonio.
The Dragons will start the second leg of district play on Tuesday night when they host their rivals to the south, the Lufkin Panthers. The first time these two met, the Dragons walked away with a 66-63 victory. Several key plays were made by Nana.
“The whole town is coming out,” Nana said. 'It is supposed to be a gold out. It is a great rivalry with Lufkin."
The Dragons love having Nana on the team. He creates opportunities with his dominance under the glass and is hard to guard on the offensive end. He is not afraid to get physical under the rim or to stay outside and shoot the three-ball. It is amazing to watch his play and how well he can do. As a child, he did not think about basketball. To him his passion was soccer.
“First I played soccer, but my childhood friend, Carson, told me I should play basketball because I started to get tall.”
Nana takes every moment in. A trip two summers ago to Ghana, the berth country of his parents, put life into perspective.
“I have lived my whole life in the U.S.,” Nana said. “It just told me that anything is possible. Working hard and going to school is possible. My dad used to have to walk miles and miles at night to get to school."
After a good performance the first time, Nana knows that the Panthers will be looking to slow him down.
'I don’t find it intimidating because I can trust in my teammates if I have an off night," Nana said.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.