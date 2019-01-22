MLK Exhibit on display through February at LeTourneau University

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -
If you’d like to know more about Martin Luther King Jr. you may want to check out an exhibit at Longview’s LeTourneau University. “The Road to the Promised Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement” is now on display at Longview Hall.
Mark Moland, Professor of Criminal Justice at LeTourneau University says we have to:
“Remember the context of the Civil Rights Movement; to remember why we came to this place where we need to help. We need to rise up and speak about Justice,” Moland ssaid.
Moland says the twenty panels start at an historical moment.
“That looks at what’s called the road to the Promised Land, starting in 1954 with Rosa Park’s brave decision to not give up her seat on the bus that inspired a Montgomery boycott,” Moland relayed.
And goes through MLK’s I Have a Dream speech and:
“Dr. King being honored with the Nobel Peace Prize, and to the point where as he said in Memphis, standing on the mountain top right before his assassination,” Moland stated.
Where, Moland says, King was giving the message of non-violence.
“So that we may all live in what Dr. King called The Beloved Community,” Moland pointed out.
Students, like Jennifer Harding have been learning about MLK as they walk the Longview Hall.
“It’s interesting to look into the past and see how we can change the future by looking back to the past,” Harding said.
“This exhibit provides both aspects because we can remember a man who inspired thousands of others to stand in peaceful presence saying this is unjust, we must change. But it also reminds us those who stood on the other side in anger and hatred, and so that we can be inspired to stand for peace and justice, and also mourn the times where many of us have stood in anger and hatred,” Moland added.
The display was put together by Humanities Texas, part of the National Endowment of the Humanities who create exhibits in order to help spread the knowledge of history and the arts throughout Texas.
The exhibit can be viewed now through March 1 at Longview Hall from 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 2pm to 8 pm and Sundays. The exhibit is free of charge.
