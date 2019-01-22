Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - We have warmed up quickly this morning in East Texas but don’t get too comfortable with these warmer temperatures. We have a cold front coming through this afternoon and evening bringing with it cooler temperatures and some wet weather. Some of us could see a stray shower early this afternoon but the bulk of the rain is coming overnight. Behind the cold front temperatures will be very chilly and could produce a light wintry mix but there will be NO ACCUMULATION and NO TRAVEL PROBLEMS. For the rest of the week, we will be dry with temperatures bouncing from the mid-50s to upper 40s. To start the work week another cold front rolls through bringing another small chance of wet weather.