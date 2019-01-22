Lufkin’s Carl Williams picking up his axe and heading to Nac

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks appear to have landed one of the top recruits out of the Pineywoods.
Once committed to the University of Arkansas, Lufkin Defensive Tackle Carl Williams announced on Twitter Monday night that he would be going to SFA to play under new head coach Colby Carthel. Williams stands tall at 6′4′' and 310 pounds. He was a key role player for Panther’s defense that made it to the state quarterfinal in 2017 and the Area round in 2018.
Williams had 13 D-I offers including Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU and Minnesota. The senior got the 8-5A DI Defensive lineman of the year.
The commitment comes just weeks before National Signing Day. It should be seen as a huge pick up for SFA with Carthel looking to rebuild and rebrand the program. In his opening press conference, Carthel said he would recruit first at home in the Nacogdoches and Lufkin area and move out.
