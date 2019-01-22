Longview marches in honor of MLK Jr.

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview community showed up and showed out for today’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and memorial service.
The march began at Broughton Park where marchers walked north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and concluded at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where the memorial service took place.
“This is our second year participating, we’re here with our sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha,” said Odette Alexander. “It’s an exciting time. The fellowship, the comradery. We just have a really great time being with all the people; the unity and just the feeling of oneness.”
The federal holiday honors the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights activist, who would have been 90 years old this month.
The memorial service, today, focused on forgiveness.
"We've got to stop pretending as though things have not happened, as though racial and social injustices in this nation have never happened because the reality is slavery did happen, lynching and hangings did happen,” said Rev. Richard M. Holloway. “We cannot pretend these things didn't happen, but what forgiveness is, is learning the lesson without holding on to the past."
The service also focused on diversity and understanding.
“One of the things I think we have to keep in mind is that we need each other. If we’re going to make any strides, any accomplishments were going to have to come together,” said Odette Alexander. “So, for everyone to come together on this particular occasion, I think it’s very meaningful and I think it’s part of the realization of Dr. King’s dream.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.