East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More Clouds and Better Chances for rain will be the forecast for the rest of the day today through tonight. A cold front is expected to move through East Texas this evening and tonight bringing a very good chance for rain and a very slight chance for some isolated areas of freezing drizzle or a few snowflakes just as the moisture moves out of the area early tomorrow morning. Nothing is expected to be hazardous. Great news there. As we head throughout the day on Wednesday, we will see the rain end and the clouds move out...before dawn over the northern 1/2 and by noon over southern areas. By afternoon, skies should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but temperatures will remain fairly chilly, so be ready for the cold. Nice sunshine is likely for Thursday and Friday, but temps do stay a bit chilly. Mostly Cloudy on Saturday with a few showers possible and slightly warmer temps. Sunday should be mostly sunny with a chilly morning/cool afternoon, then another front on Monday could bring a few showers to ETX. Partly Cloudy both Monday and Tuesday with cool mornings and cool afternoons. Have a great Tuesday, East Texas.