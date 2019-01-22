East Texas Ag News: How to reduce cold stress in cattle

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cold stress in cattle can reduce weight gain, pregnancy rates, and calf survival.
Your cattle will want more hay during the cold weather, And giving it to them can help reduce cold stress.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Overton says heat is produced from the digestion of hay.
So the more hay they eat the warmer they’ll get. More heat is produced from the digestion of hay than the digestion of concentrate feeds.
We do want to warn you that you should never suddenly increase the amount of rapidly fermentable feeds in the diet.
Examples include corn, or soybean hull pellets. Doing so will lead to problems including sub-acute acidosis.
