DPS: One killed in crash in Wood County after vehicle strikes tree

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed Monday after their vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
According to DPS, at approximately 2:49 PM, Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on FM-14 in Wood County, 9.5 miles north of the city of Hawkins.
They said preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1999 Ford F-150, Bobby Ray Turbeville, 77, of Mineola was traveling north on FM-14 when the vehicles right side tires went off the roadway.
The unrestrained driver took evasive action by steering sharply to the left, causing the vehicle to enter a side skid across the roadway and continued into the west ditch where it struck a tree.
DPS said Turbeville was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jerry Parker and was taken to Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.