Crews responding to reported house fire near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: According to our reporter on the scene, one person was being treated at the scene for unknown injuries.
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire near Lindale.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, a passerby reported a house on fire in the 13000 block of County Road 433.
Lindale, Red Springs, and Dixie Volunteer Fire Departments were responding to the scene.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.