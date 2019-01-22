City of Tyler honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The nation honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the third Monday in January each year. Several events in East Texas remembered the civil rights leader and the legacy he left behind.
“Oh, I’ve been coming to this event for years, and I always enjoy it; each time I come, I’m inspired," said Tyler resident Bobbie Bowie.
East Texans have marched in the Tyler MLK parade and celebration for years.
“I once marched, but I can’t march anymore,, so I just come and sit in the cathedral and remember when I use to march. It is awesome," said Tyler resident Nobie Hicks.
For 33 years, the Tyler community has joined together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message to the world.
It gives even the youngest of East Texans the chance to reflect on how he still inspires them.
“Martin Luther King had a dream. He delivered his ‘I have a dream speech,’ but he never got to accomplish his dream, but we need to continue MLK’s dream, so we can stay together as one," said young Tyler resident Jaden Maxson.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.