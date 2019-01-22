Carmelo Anthony expected to be traded from Houston to Chicago

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Carmelo Anthony experience seems to be coming to an end in Houston.
According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are expected to finalize a deal to send Anthony and some cash to the Chicago Bulls. The report states, it is believed the Bulls would either waive Anthony or use him in a trade to another team.
According to Wojnarowski, part of the hang up with finalizing the deal on Monday is that the League offices were closed in observance of MLK Day.
