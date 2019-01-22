6 arrested, 1 still on the run after FBI raid in Hughes Springs area

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - One man remains at large while six others were arrested in connection to a FBI raid in 2018.
In September 2018, federal agents conducted a raid at as residence on County Road 2998, two miles east of Hughes Springs. During the raid, 40-year-old Oscar Dean Davis, Jr. was arrested on federal charges.
A simultaneous raid was also conducted at a location in Morris County.
On Jan. 22, 2019, Hughes Springs Police Chief Randy Kennedy reported six other individuals were arrested in connection to Davis' arrest.
Gerald Furlow, 54, of Hughes Springs along with Tony King, 41, and Stephanie Mata, 33, both from Daingerfield were apprehended on federal warrants in connection to the raid. Gary Gibson, 61, Jake Porter, 33, and Felix Antonio Jaime, 35, all from Morris County, were also arrested.
The warrants were carried out by the FBI, troopers with the Department of Public Safety, Daingerfield police, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and Hughes Springs police.
Kennedy reports that one person remains at large, 42-year-old Danny Moore, of Avinger. He asks anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their local authorities immediately.
The initial raid took place on Sept. 19. According to Kennedy, the raid was part of a FBI investigation into suspected gun and drug trafficking. Kennedy later reported Davis was also allegedly involved in human trafficking.
