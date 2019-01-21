WEBXTRA: Gregg County fire crews rebuild wall after car crashes into home

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Fire crews did more than just a rescue when they responded to a report of car inside in a home Saturday night.
At about 6:30 p.m Saturday, the Judson Metro Volunteer Fire Department was called to a residence in the 100 block of Sunnybrook Drive. It was reported a car had crashed through a wall in the garage and was trapped inside the home.
The driver of the car was wedged between two walls and was trapped inside the vehicle.
Judson Metro, along with the Longview Fire Department, were able to safely get the driver out of the car through a side window, but they didn’t stop there.
Crews then patched up the damaged wall since they knew the weather was going to be so cold over the weekend.
“Well one thing we like to do is not only do we respond to emergencies but we also want to make sure our citizens are well taken care of," said Judson Metro Fire Chief Chris Jackson. “So we went ahead and put up a temporary wall just to make sure that her house was out of the elements and stuff and there was no potential danger for her being the occupant staying there.”
The driver was reportedly uninjured in the incident.
