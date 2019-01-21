Tyler community gathers to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - The community of Tyler is gathering together Monday to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
An MLK observance program will begin at 10 a.m. the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception at the corner of Broadway and Front Street. The program follows a parade that marched from the square in downtown Tyler to the church.
Communities throughout East Texas are coming together to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
For a whole list of events in East Texas, click here:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.