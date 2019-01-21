TSA PreCheck mobile enrollment begins today at Tyler Regional Pounds

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The mobile enrollment for TSA PreCheck begins today at Tyler Regional Pounds Airport.
Originally, the mobile site was planned for TYR from January 21-25. Due to high response rates, the mobile site will have an extended stay.
The enrollment site will be open from January 21-25 and January 28-February 1.
“We are extremely pleased with the response to this opportunity,” said Airport Manager Davis Dickson. “The first week in Tyler is fully booked and representatives from the TSA Pre✓® mobile enrollment team were able to extend enrollment into the following week. Customers can begin their online pre-enrollment today for the second week appointments at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport."
The mobile enrollment center will be in the baggage claim area in the airport terminal.
Travelors can learn about the program and schedule their appointment at www.tsa.gov.
