East Texas NFL players going international next season

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - For the first time in team history, the Houston Texans will make their longest road trip overseas to London.
The team announced Monday morning that the AFC South Champions will face division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London next season. This marks the first time the Texans will play in the UK in franchise history. It will be a chance for the English fans to learn about Lufkin native Keke Coutee who will be entering his second season with the team.
According to the Texans, the NFL will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium and two at Wembley Stadium in 2019. Dates, kickoff times and venues for all international games will be announced in conjunction with the release of the full NFL schedule this spring.
Another game in London will feature the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinatti Beangals. There is a chance that the European fans could see John Franklin Myers throw up an 'Axe’Em"
it is not overseas but the Kansas City Chiefs were announced for the Mexico City game next year where they will play division rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs were supposed to play this past season in Mexico but poor field conditions forced the game to be moved.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.