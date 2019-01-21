Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Mostly clear skies and light winds overnight will make for perfect viewing of the lunar eclipse tonight. The eclipse will begin at 9:33 PM and reach its peak at 10:41 PM. While a thin layer of cirrus clouds has begun to move into the area, they should not impede your view of the eclipse. The thin clouds won’t help temperatures overnight either, as we are expected to dip into the lower to middle 30s by tomorrow morning with a few areas possibly dropping at or below freezing for a few hours. The good news is that tomorrow we will see a breezy southerly wind feed warmth back into East Texas with highs topping off near 60 degrees for Martin Luther King Jr Day. Cloud cover will start to increase Monday afternoon with a slight chance for a few light sprinkles Monday night, with better chances for showers on Tuesday and early Wednesday as we see increasing moisture pulling into East Texas ahead of a cold front that will move through the area later on Tuesday. Overall, rainfall totals are currently expected to top off at 1″ total at most. Temps ahead of the front will warm into the middle 60s for highs on Tuesday before dropping in the middle 30s on Wednesday morning. Breezy northwesterly winds will keep Wednesday cool as highs will likely only warm into the middle 40s. Mostly clear conditions for the rest of the week and the first half of next weekend with temperatures near the seasonal norm.