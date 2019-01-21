Mother found passed out on top of 1-year-old charged after his death

LUMBERTON, NJ (Gray News) - A 33-year-old mother in New Jersey was arrested in relation to the apparent suffocation of her 1-year-old son after the two were found unconscious, with the mother passed out on the boy, according to police.
Antoinette King, 33, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child following the Saturday night incident.
Authorities say they responded to King’s home around 8:30 p.m. after a relative found King and her 1-year-old son Jerimiah unconscious and called for help. The mother had reportedly been lying on top of the little boy.
Police revived King by administering Narcan, but Jerimiah could not be revived. Both mother and son were taken to the hospital, where the little boy was pronounced dead.
Though King was given Narcan, police say it is unclear if she was overdosing on drugs, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.
The investigation is ongoing.
A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the 1-year-old.
