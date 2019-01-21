EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies today and after a chilly start, it should turn into a nice afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south, gusting to 20 mph. That wind will help warm us up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight into tomorrow ahead of another cold front on the way. A likely chance for rain with this front, especially late in the day Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the mid 60s on Tuesday afternoon, but blustery northwest winds mean a quick cool down to near freezing by Wednesday morning. Rain ends early Wednesday, but clouds may stick around with much cooler temperatures only in the mid 40s for Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny for the end of the week with a slight warm up Thursday. However, another cold front will move through by Friday morning, dropping temperatures again for Friday afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun this weekend and another cold front will keep our temperatures near average.