Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Welcome back, it looks like some blue skies are trying to peak through in Downtown Longview right now. Don’t let those blue skies fool you temperatures are still on the cool for most of East Texas. The winds are pretty gusty today coming up from the southeast. These strong winds have caused a Lake Wind Advisory to be put out for part of East Texas. This advisory is in place until 6 pm tonight. Here is a look at the rest of your afternoon, temperatures will remain in the 50s as we head into the evening. There a is a 20% chance we could see light showers in the evening. A cold front is on its way for Tuesday and it is bringing rain with it. If we time it out it looks like the most of the rain will pass through during the day on Tuesday and linger into early Wednesday morning. Rain totals should remain around one inch. Seasonal temperatures should hang around for the rest of the work week with a slight chance for rain this weekend.