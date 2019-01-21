Gladewater community celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - The Gladewater community gathered at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Sunday afternoon for the 12th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gospel Program.
The songs, the worship, even the location of the program were all in dedication to Dr. King.
“Martin Luther King as you know was a pastor," program organizer Marilyn Bolden said. "He started within the church, by the church, at the church so our first thing is going back to the church.”
With a message of hope and determination.
“That we still have to fight, our fight is not over," attendee Karren Dotson said. "We still have to fight and climb that mountain, but we got to do it together black, white, red, yellow and green.”
A message they’re trying to teach to the next generation.
“My main goal is that for the young people that doesn’t know Martin Luther King, doesn’t know the story of Martin Luther King, my goal is to continue that message," attendee Eddie Lee Bolden said.
The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church along with the Gladewater community will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. parade tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock in downtown gladewater.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.