East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, it is a bit breezy here in East Texas...this time out of the south. We are waiting for yet another cold front to moves through our area late Tuesday evening. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will once again occur ahead of and along the front. In this instance, some showers may continue into early Wednesday morning and from what we can see right now, a few flurries some pockets of sleet may occur as the moisture leaves the area. Surface temperatures are expected to be far enough above freezing that no accumulations will be possible. Skies should become partly cloudy by Wednesday afternoon with fairly cool temperatures. Another front on Thursday evening will bring in more cool air. Not enough moisture returns with this front, so no precip is expected. Mostly sunny and quite cool on Friday. Believe it or not, another front is likely on Saturday evening and a few showers will be possible. All liquid here as temps remain well above freezing. Lots of sunshine on Sunday/Monday with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.