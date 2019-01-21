1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crashes into brick wall in south Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a brick wall in Tyler.
Tyler police reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday they responded to an one-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Jeff Davis Road and Cambridge Drive.
According to Tyler police, a silver 2011 Kia Optima was traveling west on Jeff Davis and was approaching the intersection when the driver lost control and crashed into a brick wall. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Timothy Hunter Brasher, of Tyler, was found dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. Tyler police reported she was taken in a stable condition.
Investigators responded to the scene in order to determine the cause of the crash. At this time, Tyler police reported, they are submitting evidence to the Department of Public Safety in order to determine if alcohol was a factor.
At this time the crash remains under investigation.
