1 dead after car crashes into tree in Cherokee County

Last night at 11:07, Troopers responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on FM-855 in Cherokee County, approximately 2.8 miles south of the city of Cuney. Preliminary crash investigative report shows that the driver of a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup, Ronald Gene Fisk Jr., 48, of Frankston was traveling southbound on FM-855 at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle in a right hand curve, entering into a side skid and striking a tree on the driver’s side. Fisk Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Rodney Wallace and was transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The crash remains under investigation.