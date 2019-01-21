Child dies after snowbank collapses on her while playing

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL (CNN) - A 12-year-old girl died in a snowbank collapse in Illinois.
According to the Arlington Heights Police Department, the child was playing with a 9-year-old friend in the snowbank outside of a church Sunday.
Investigators said the two children built a fort and it collapsed on top of them.
The girls' families were inside the church attending service at the time.
Both girls were taken to the hospital, where the 12-year-old was pronounced dead.
Reports say the 9-year-old is being treated for hypothermia.
