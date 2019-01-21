2 arrested after troopers find 90 lbs of marijuana candies during traffic stop

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two people were arrested yesterday after troopers found 90 lbs worth of marijuana candies during a traffic stop.
Klaus Williams, 35, of Malabar, Florida, and Marvin Wynter, 44, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, were arrested following a traffic stop on Sunday, according to the arrest affidavit.
It is reported that at about 11:17 a.m. they were pulled over on I-20 after they were observed speeding and following other cars too closely. During the traffic stop DPS troopers brought in a K-9 officer to conduct a search of the vehicle.
According to the arrest affidavit, troopers found about 200 lbs of marijuana along with 90 lbs worth of marijuana candies in the bed of truck and in the truck auxiliary fuel tank.
Willams and Wynter were both charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. They were booked into the Gregg County Jail and both their collective bonds have been set at $150,000.
They were arraigned by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson on Monday.
Later Monday, DPS released a press release about the arrests.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana and over 80 pounds of marijuana edibles on January 20 after a traffic stop.
At approximately 11:17 a.m., a DPS Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a GMC work truck on IH 20 approximately two miles north of Kilgore for a traffic violation. Due to several indications of possible criminal activity, a canine search of the vehicle was conducted.
During the search the Trooper discovered duffle bags containing marijuana, additional separate bags of marijuana and marijuana edibles concealed in the truck.
The driver, Klaus Williams, 35, of Malabar Florida and the passenger, Marvin Wynter, 44, of Port St. Lucie Florida were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana more than 50 lbs. less than 2,000 lbs. Both were transported and booked into the Gregg County Jail.
The drugs allegedly were being transported from the west coast to Florida.
