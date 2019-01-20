TJC sweeps Saturday doubleheader at Wagstaff

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -The hometown fans were able to leave Wagstaff Gym on Saturday in smiles as both the TJC women and men were able to bring home victories.
The day started with the nationally ranked TJC Lady Apaches beat rival Kilgore 90-73. The Lady Apaches moved to 15-3 on the year and 6-1 in conference play. They will now prepare for a tough test when they travel to Trinity Valley on Wednesday who is ranked second in the nation.
The TJC men had their hands full in the second part of the double header. Taking on 24th ranked Navarro, the Apaches did not back down. The team came out of the gate fats and never slowed down. With 10 secounds ledt it looked like Navarro would escape with a win but the Apaches came back and forced overtime. In OT, TJC made sure they sent the fans home happy and pulled off a 90-86 victory.
TJC is on the road Wednesday at Paris Junior College.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.