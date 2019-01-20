Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A very chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s across East Texas this morning. Thankfully, today the winds will be much calmer at 5-10 mph so there won’t be such a “bite” to the air if you head outside today. Skies will remain clear today and tonight so expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs topping off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Our evening will be chilly but skies will remain crystal clear if you plan on viewing the total lunar eclipse which starts at 9:33 PM tonight. Heading into tomorrow, winds will have shifted from the south so warmth will come back in stride, bringing highs for Martin Luther King Day into the lower 60s. Temps will stay in the lower to mid-60s for Tuesday but we will see mostly cloudy skies and a decent chance for showers Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning as a cold front is expected to move through the area bringing temps back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the rest of the work week. Thankfully Tuesday and early Wednesday are the ONLY days in the 7-day forecast that have a chance of rain, allowing East Texas to continue to dry out.