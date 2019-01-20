Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Strong northerly winds have been blowing through East Texas today, bringing temperatures into the 30s and lower 40s for afternoon highs. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 10:00 PM today for East Texas as winds are expected to remain within 15-25 mph with gusts reaching as high as 35+ mph. Skies will begin to clear heading into our evening hours, ending your Saturday with mostly clear skies and chilly temps in the middle 30s. Waking up tomorrow morning expect plenty of sunshine with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Thankfully winds tomorrow will be much more tame, and highs will warm into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. MLK Day will be sunny as well with a nice warm up as temps will top off in the lower 60s on Monday. Clouds increase on Tuesday with highs warming into the middle 60s and then another cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, bringing a decent chance for a few showers and dropping temperatures back into the upper 40s/lower 50s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.