Rams win with former SFA player

(KTRE) - The boyhood dream is alive and well for Rams rookie John Franklin-Myers.
The former SFA Lumberjack defensive end is heading to the Super Bowl with the Rams after a thrilling victory in the NFC Championship over the New Orleans Saints.
The Greenville, Texas native has a remarkable run to the title game. In High school, his Lions’ teams went 0-40.
Myers was able to be noticed by the SFA coaching staff and was given an opportunity where he made the most of it and was drafted by the Rams in the 4th round of the NFL draft. He stood out enough this season to be voted by his teammates as the Rams Rookie of the Year.
Now, Myers is one game away from the ultimate underdog story.
