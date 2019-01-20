Harris joins 1,000 point club on day that SFA sweeps Incarnate Word

SECOND HALF• Though the 'Jacks never trailed in the deciding frame, the Cardinals didn't make things easy on them. A pair of free throw makes by Fitzgerald followed by a layup off the hands of Bogues pushed SFA's lead back to eight, 44-36, in the infancy of the final frame. • The 'Jacks' lead was only allowed to reach eight points, however. Twice in the first five minutes and change of the half the Cardinals pulled within two. Christian Peevy helped the home team do so for the second time by making a pair at the free throw line that made matters 48-46 with 14:22 left. • Needing some points, the 'Jacks turned to Comeaux who scored five in a row to help the visitors go back up by six, 53-47, with 12:57 left. • A driving dunk by Harris followed with a smooth eight-footer by Nathan Bain kept the 'Jacks ahead by eight, 57-49, with 9:08 to go. From that point on, SFA hit just two more field goals and lived at the foul line in order to get the job done. • Fitzgerald's straightaway jumper kept SFA's lead at eight, 65-57, with 4:45 left but that's when the Cardinals made their move. A 6-0 run by the home team culminating with a layup by Morgan Taylor shrank the 'Jacks' lead to 65-63 with 3:33 left. • On the ensuing SFA possession, Nieminen struck again. Harris found his fellow junior at the top of the key and the Helsinki, Finland, product laced a straight-line long ball to quiet the Cardinals' crowd and give the 'Jacks a 68-63 edge. • Caruso put in another layup with 44 seconds left that capped an 8-3 run by the Cardinals and tied things up at 71 points apiece. • From there, Harris played the role of hero by sinking his two free throws. Bogues added another with two seconds to go and the Cardinals missed both of their three-point tries in the final 44 seconds to help the 'Jacks hang on.