Video: Horses chase man fleeing from Florida deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL (CNN/Gray News) – A Florida suspect on the run was arrested this week, and authorities say they have some horses to thank for his capture.
Infrared police video from Wednesday night in Volusia County shows the suspect running into a pasture to attempt an escape from law enforcement.
Suddenly, three horses start chasing the suspect, who proceeds to jump a fence to get away.
The man was eventually caught by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies.
He’s facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license and violating probation on a prior charge of aggressive battery on a law enforcement officer.
WKMG reported that the suspect is 29-year-old Dominic Maultsby. Deputies said they began chasing Maultsby after seeing that his car had a tag light out, which rendered the license plate illegible.
Deputies said Maultsby fled when a patrol vehicle following his car activated its lights and siren.
The suspect ended up on foot after authorities used “stop sticks” – spike strips used to deflate tires – on his vehicle, according to WKMG. He eventually ran through the pasture where the horses chased him.
