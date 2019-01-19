Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A few lingering showers this morning but we should dry out pretty quickly. The cold front that gave us all the rain and lightning overnight is well off to the east and as we head into our later morning hours the chilly drier air will start to pour into all of East Texas. Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s/lower 40s around noon time and will try to warm during the afternoon but will struggle to top off in the middle 40s and gusty northwest winds at 20-30 mph. Skies will begin to clear during the afternoon, ending your Saturday with mostly clear skies and chilly temps in the middle 30s. Waking up tomorrow morning expect plenty of sunshine with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Thankfully winds tomorrow will be much more tame, and highs will warm into the upper 40s. MLK Day will be sunny as well with a nice warm up as temps will top off in the lower 60s on Monday. Clouds increase on Tuesday with highs warming into the middle 60s and then another cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, bringing a decent chance for a few showers and dropping temperatures back into the upper 40s/lower 50s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.