Rains County celebrates the 24th annual Eagle Fest

RAINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The construction of Lake Fork and Lake Tawakoni have created a breeding ground for the most influential birds of prey in America.
The bald eagle has more potential than people may realize. It’s a raptor, with a wing span of up to 8 feet.
The bird of prey can dive at up to 100 miles an hour to snatch a fish from the water.
An amazing species that is greatly celebrated here in east Texas.
The 24th annual Eagle Fest was held today at Rains County elementary school.
The festival featured live birds, a variety of wild animals, like W.W, the 20-foot Burmese python that kids were actually able to touch. There were vendors from all over the state, selling historical native American tribal wear And of course, all of the bald eagle memorabilia an avid bird watcher could possibly ask for.
The National Parks and Wildlife service toured attendees through the shores of Lake Tawakoni, where there are several known bald eagle nests.
Bald eagles were removed from the endangered species list in 2007, thanks to extensive conservation programs.
