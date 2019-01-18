Missing man out of Mississippi Co., MO considered endangered, vehicle ID’d in TX

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - A man well-loved by a Mississippi County community has gone missing.
According to Cpt. Barry W. Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas Conyers was caught on surveillance camera at a gas station in Texarkana, Arkansas at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15. A family member identified him from the video.
Authorities legally pinged Conyers’ cell phone in Temple, Texas at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16 before it was turned off.
A license plate reader identified his vehicle at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16 in Austin, Texas.
The sheriff’s dept. is following up on more leads.
He was last seen in the Heartland on Tuesday, Jan. 15 in Sikeston, Mo.
Cpt. Morgan said there was a large community response when Conyers was not heard from for several days.
Conyers is 36, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6′4″ and weighs 285 pounds.
He was last seen wearing tan cargo pants, a long sleeve shirt and blue tennis shoes. Officials said he may have a baseball hat and a camouflage backpack.
Conyers has a tribal band and woman tattooed on his left arm as well as on his back and rib cage.
He was last seen driving a 2019 gray/silver Nissan Frontier with Louisiana license plates Y29397.
Anyone with information on Conyers is asked to contact the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 1-573-683-2111.
The sheriff’s office is working with Missouri Division of Drug and Crime Control, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Arkansas Highway Patrol on the case.
They are developing leads as they go but do not know Conyer’s whereabouts.
A community prayer vigil will be held on Friday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. for Lucas Conyers. It will be at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church in East Prairie.
